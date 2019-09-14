Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2019

Equities analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.19. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $42.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.05 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 26.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.70.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Perry sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 17,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $490,243.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,756 shares of company stock worth $5,930,243. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 781,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,716. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 1.51. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $36.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Earnings History and Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

