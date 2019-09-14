Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,427.78 ($31.72).

Shares of AHT opened at GBX 2,336.33 ($30.53) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,572.50 ($20.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,461 ($32.16). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,210.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,093.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Brendan Horgan sold 46,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,320 ($30.31), for a total value of £1,085,574.40 ($1,418,495.23). Also, insider Paul Walker acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,163 ($28.26) per share, for a total transaction of £302,820 ($395,687.97).

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

