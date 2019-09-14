ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €217.69 ($253.13).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

