Assura (LON:AGR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

AGR stock opened at GBX 70.20 ($0.92) on Tuesday. Assura has a 12-month low of GBX 52.40 ($0.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 71.80 ($0.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 62.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.69 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.86%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 102,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85), for a total transaction of £66,889.55 ($87,403.04). Also, insider Orla Ball sold 9,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93), for a total transaction of £6,910.43 ($9,029.70).

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

