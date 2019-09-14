AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZN. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.39) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.87) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a neutral rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,800 ($101.92) to GBX 8,000 ($104.53) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 7,050 ($92.12).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 6,847.69 ($89.48) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $89.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,583 ($99.09). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,133.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,387.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a GBX 71.90 ($0.94) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 1.28%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

