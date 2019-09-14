ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASV Holdings Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of compact construction equipment which consists of loader and skid steer loader equipment. It operates primarily in North America, Australia and New Zealand. ASV Holdings Inc. is based in Grand Rapids, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ASV. ValuEngine raised ASV from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of ASV in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of ASV remained flat at $$7.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,665. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23. ASV has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 5.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). ASV had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASV will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ASV in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ASV by 18.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 578,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 89,281 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of ASV in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASV in the second quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ASV by 345.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 183,338 shares during the last quarter. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASV Company Profile

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

