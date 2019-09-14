Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Atkore International Group Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products. It offers steel tubes and pipes, electrical conduit, armored wire and cable, cable trays, metal framing systems and building components. Atkore International Group Inc. is based in Harvey, Illinois. "

Separately, TheStreet raised Atkore International Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.75. Atkore International Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.14.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $493.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.63 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 82.84% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atkore International Group will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

