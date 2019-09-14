AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Lifted by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 351,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

AT&T stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.83. 21,498,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,901,382. The firm has a market cap of $274.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.