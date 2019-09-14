AT&T (NYSE:T) Given a $39.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 target price on AT&T (NYSE:T) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen set a $40.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins reissued an average rating and set a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.03.

T stock opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.60. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1,723.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43,525,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,879,489,000 after buying an additional 6,744,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AT&T by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after buying an additional 5,931,167 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AT&T by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,383,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,299,000 after buying an additional 3,097,958 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $81,364,000. 53.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

