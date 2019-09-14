Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.12. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13,231.97% and a negative return on equity of 50.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8,600.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 30,360 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 413.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

