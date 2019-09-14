Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 411.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 42,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 34,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,258,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,520,000 after purchasing an additional 496,843 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.10.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,121,875.21. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,846 shares of company stock worth $9,395,534. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.74. 1,375,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.59. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $174.50. The company has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.98%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

