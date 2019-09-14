AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock Price Down 6.1%

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s share price traded down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.92, 4,038,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 4,620,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVEO. HC Wainwright upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.00 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 46.69%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.