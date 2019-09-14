Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Downgraded by TheStreet

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avid Bioservices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

CDMO stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.61. 165,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,762. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 2.80.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 238.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,913 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 24,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

