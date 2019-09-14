Axa SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Axa SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

AXAHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of AXA stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 162,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,670. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AXA has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $27.93.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

