BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will announce sales of $105.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.34 million to $105.80 million. BancFirst posted sales of $98.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year sales of $413.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $411.87 million to $414.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $437.74 million, with estimates ranging from $429.92 million to $445.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.79 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 29.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BANF. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on BancFirst in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

In related news, EVP Darryl Schmidt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $220,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $605,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Norick acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,916,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,693,000 after acquiring an additional 65,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69,030 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 13.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 501,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,934,000 after acquiring an additional 59,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 31.5% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 171,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 41,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANF stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.12. The company had a trading volume of 66,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average of $55.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $63.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

