BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 372,300 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

BANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on BancFirst in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

BANF stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.12. The stock had a trading volume of 66,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,623. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $63.30.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.79 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 29.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Norick purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darryl Schmidt sold 4,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

