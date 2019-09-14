Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

BBVA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Societe Generale downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth about $8,698,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,154,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,829 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,495,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,757,000 after purchasing an additional 755,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,429,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 569,710 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,645,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,509,000 after purchasing an additional 564,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.35. 5,649,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,626,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 23.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

