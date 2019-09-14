Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Position Raised by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,570,879 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,614,340 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Banco Bradesco worth $54,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 293.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 28.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.0% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.58 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

NYSE:BBD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. 15,146,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,539,995. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. Banco Bradesco SA has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 16.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

