Bank of America Reiterates “$120.00” Price Target for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.93.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.89. 2,747,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,140. The firm has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total value of $2,201,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,130.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 9,452 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,086,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.