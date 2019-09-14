BANKEX Market Cap Reaches $1.96 Million (BKX)

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, BANKEX has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One BANKEX token can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bittrex and Hotbit. BANKEX has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $825,141.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BANKEX Profile

BKX is a token. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,540,901 tokens. BANKEX’s official message board is blog.bankex.org. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BANKEX’s official website is bankex.com/en. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BANKEX Token Trading

BANKEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Simex, Bittrex, Upbit, Hotbit and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BANKEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BANKEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

