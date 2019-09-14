Barclays Boosts Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 480

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 480 ($6.27) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRN. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target for the company. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

LON:TRN traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Friday, hitting GBX 489 ($6.39). The company had a trading volume of 1,954,065 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 442. Trainline has a 52 week low of GBX 404 ($5.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 484.50 ($6.33).

In other Trainline news, insider Douglas McCallum sold 1,876,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.57), for a total value of £6,566,021 ($8,579,669.41).

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

