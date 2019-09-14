Barclays Cuts Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) Price Target to $41.00

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.20 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ctrip.Com International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ctrip.Com International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.68.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRP traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,296,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,933. Ctrip.Com International has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.64.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ctrip.Com International will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,762,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,629,000 after buying an additional 3,805,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,962,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,362,000 after buying an additional 95,725 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,826,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,885,000 after buying an additional 30,010 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,052,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,699,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,557,000 after buying an additional 650,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

