Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 190 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BARC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 196.08 ($2.56).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 150.11 ($1.96) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 134.70 ($1.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 181 ($2.37). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 146.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 154.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

In related news, insider Nigel Higgins bought 10,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £15,440.76 ($20,176.09).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.