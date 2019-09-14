Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 3,400 ($44.43).

Several other brokerages have also commented on ABF. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,070 ($40.11) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,740 ($35.80) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.55) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,886.83 ($37.72).

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 2,343 ($30.62) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 2,011 ($26.28) and a one year high of GBX 2,659 ($34.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,333.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,409.46.

In related news, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,231 ($29.15) per share, with a total value of £24,764.10 ($32,358.68).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

