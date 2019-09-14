BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BayCom Corp provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers deposit products, loans, online banking, cash management and banking services. BayCom Corp, formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank, is based in Walnut Creek, California. “

Several other research firms have also commented on BCML. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on shares of BayCom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of BayCom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BCML traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,732. BayCom has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $285.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.37.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $18.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BayCom will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in BayCom by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in BayCom by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BayCom by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BayCom by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in BayCom by 513.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

