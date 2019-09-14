BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get BB&T alerts:

Shares of BB&T stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.06. 4,239,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189,270. BB&T has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BB&T will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. BB&T’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,116,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in BB&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of BB&T by 22.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,046,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,268 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BB&T by 13.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank raised its stake in shares of BB&T by 91.3% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 42,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.