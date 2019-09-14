Beam Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, Beam has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00011770 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. Beam has a total market cap of $44.05 million and approximately $72.87 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00203433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.60 or 0.01155333 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000558 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039606 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002397 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00088234 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 36,200,480 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

