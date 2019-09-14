Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $266.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.70. The stock had a trading volume of 605,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,608. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. Becton Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $347,618.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles R. Bodner sold 1,514 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total value of $393,761.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,249 shares of company stock worth $9,616,803 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,354,000 after purchasing an additional 49,738 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,582,000 after purchasing an additional 223,215 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.