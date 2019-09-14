Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Trading Down 7%

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) dropped 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.20, approximately 775,466 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 568,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

BLCM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.53.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,081.44% and a negative return on equity of 169.33%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bellicum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard A. Fair acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 66,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,201.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $79,640. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLCM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,105,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,811 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,564,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 579,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,379,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 346,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

