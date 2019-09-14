BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of BGC Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BGC Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of BGCP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.66. 1,657,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,322. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.43. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.65 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

