BidaskClub Upgrades Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) to Hold

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SRCL. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.99. 992,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,568. Stericycle has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.27). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $845.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stericycle by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,439,000 after buying an additional 92,481 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Stericycle by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Stericycle by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 370,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after buying an additional 123,692 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

