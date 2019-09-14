BidaskClub Upgrades Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) to “Hold”

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on Trupanion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of TRUP stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.02. 181,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,383. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $933.42 million, a P/E ratio of -900.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.30.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,523,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,563,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 750 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $26,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,450 shares of company stock worth $815,808 in the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,220,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,959,000 after purchasing an additional 339,812 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,702,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Trupanion by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 145,886 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,592,000 after purchasing an additional 100,432 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

