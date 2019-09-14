Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the July 31st total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Biglari stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,029 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Biglari has a 12 month low of $83.02 and a 12 month high of $202.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.01.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $63.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $168.34 million during the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 8.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BH. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Biglari in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Biglari by 25.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Biglari by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Biglari by 15.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Biglari by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

