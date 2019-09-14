Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $378.33.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $334.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $330.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $220.05 and a 12-month high of $345.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.88 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Hertia sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.29, for a total value of $275,107.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock worth $2,634,905 in the last ninety days. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

