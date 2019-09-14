BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) CEO Purchases $37,000.00 in Stock

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) CEO Charles R. Kummeth purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles R. Kummeth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Charles R. Kummeth sold 33,031 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total value of $7,022,390.60.

BIO-TECHNE stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.95. 235,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,464. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.10. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12-month low of $132.75 and a 12-month high of $217.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $191.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

TECH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut BIO-TECHNE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,275,000 after buying an additional 27,587 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

