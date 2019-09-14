BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) & Escalon Medical (NASDAQ:ESMC) Critical Comparison

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) and Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BioLife Solutions and Escalon Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions 0 0 5 0 3.00 Escalon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $19.20, suggesting a potential downside of 5.28%. Given BioLife Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than Escalon Medical.

Volatility & Risk

BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Escalon Medical has a beta of -0.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.4% of BioLife Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Escalon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of BioLife Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Escalon Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Escalon Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions $19.74 million 19.51 $3.27 million $0.14 144.79 Escalon Medical $11.40 million 0.09 $580,000.00 N/A N/A

BioLife Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Escalon Medical.

Profitability

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Escalon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions 14.60% 8.65% 8.02% Escalon Medical -1.90% -11.79% -3.61%

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats Escalon Medical on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death. The company offers CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing; and HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications. It also provides BloodStor freeze media products, such as BloodStor 55-5 and BloodStor 100 to cryopreserve stem and other cells isolated from umbilical cord and peripheral blood, and bone marrow; and cell thawing media, which offers Dextran and saline for washing cryopreserved cells and tissues to dilute or remove cryoprotectants. In addition, the company provides custom product formulation and packaging services. It markets its products to the regenerative medicine, bio-banking, and drug discovery markets, including cell and gene therapy companies, research institutions, hospital-based stem cell transplant centers, cell therapy contract manufacturing organizations, contract development manufacturing organizations, pharmaceutical companies, cord blood and adult stem cell banks, and hair transplant centers, as well as suppliers of cells to the drug discovery, toxicology testing, and diagnostic markets. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Escalon Medical Company Profile

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea. The company also provides color/fluorescein angiography digital imaging systems that are primarily used in detecting retinal problems in diabetic and elderly patients; distributes intraocular gas products, such as C3F8 and SF6, which are used by vitreoretinal surgeons as a temporary tamponade in detached retina surgery; and manufactures and distributes a patented disposable universal gas kit that delivers the gas from the canister to the patient. In addition, it offers disposable surgical packs that are used in vitreoretinal surgery; viscous fluid transfer systems and related disposable syringe products, which aid surgeons in the process of injecting and extracting silicone oil; and AXIS Image management system for managing images through the Web browser from various devices regardless of modality, manufacturer, or location. The company sells its products to medical institutions through independent sales representatives, a network of distributors, and internal sales employees. Escalon Medical Corp. was founded in 1987 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

