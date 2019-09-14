Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,077.00

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $6.16 or 0.00059367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Trade Satoshi. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $794,241.00 and approximately $8,077.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003381 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001030 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000495 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 128,835 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

