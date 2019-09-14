Bitzeny (ZNY) Reaches Market Cap of $149,747.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. Bitzeny has a market cap of $149,747.00 and $3.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.93 or 0.00682926 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010169 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017593 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000554 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

