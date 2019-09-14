BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.86.

Several research firms recently commented on BJRI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $50.00 target price on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Gerald W. Deitchle purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.81 per share, with a total value of $101,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg Trojan purchased 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $474,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000.

BJ’s Restaurants stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.90. 365,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,095. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $74.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $804.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $301.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

