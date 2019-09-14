Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Short Interest Up 20.3% in August

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,022,200 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the July 31st total of 849,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCC shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Shares of Boise Cascade stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.66. 246,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.03.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Boise Cascade had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 3,947 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $118,054.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,252.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at about $19,081,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at about $2,322,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 47.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 69,141 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Read More: How to trade the most active stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.