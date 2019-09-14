BOMB (BOMB) Hits Market Cap of $1.88 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One BOMB token can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00018875 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. BOMB has a market cap of $1.88 million and $123,354.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00030379 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002013 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00141036 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,403.43 or 1.00026592 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003575 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000616 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000385 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 957,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 957,133 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.