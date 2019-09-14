Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.11. Bottomline Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bottomline Technologies.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $108.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

In other news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $428,958.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,114.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 13,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $571,605.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,399,944.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,132 shares of company stock worth $1,855,852 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 648.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.34. The stock had a trading volume of 168,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

