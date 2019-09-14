Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

BVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.90) target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Friday. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bovis Homes Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,104.64 ($14.43).

Shares of BVS stock traded up GBX 85 ($1.11) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,135 ($14.83). 557,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,639. Bovis Homes Group has a 1 year low of GBX 818.60 ($10.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,183 ($15.46). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,048.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,060.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 11.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 20.50 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. Bovis Homes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

About Bovis Homes Group

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

