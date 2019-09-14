BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Short Interest Up 20.7% in August

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 667,800 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the July 31st total of 553,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on BPMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BP Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

BP Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 328,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,340. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.61. BP Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.41 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 122.39% and a return on equity of 47.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMP. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 53,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 275,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

