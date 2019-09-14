BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $10,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,833,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,348,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832,518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,277,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $511,984,000 after purchasing an additional 111,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,141,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $530,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,312 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BP by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,015,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $250,860,000 after purchasing an additional 295,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,805,770 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $158,701,000 after purchasing an additional 289,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.87. 4,042,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,883,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.19. BP plc has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $47.16. The company has a market cap of $128.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $73.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.79 billion. On average, research analysts expect that BP plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.30 to $48.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.04.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

