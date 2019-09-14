Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,674,100 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 6,228,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $324.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.03 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.47.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.46, for a total value of $5,409,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 13,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.78, for a total transaction of $3,754,051.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,388 shares of company stock valued at $23,607,682 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 367.5% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 66.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO traded down $10.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.32. 5,929,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,351. Broadcom has a one year low of $208.23 and a one year high of $323.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.92 and a 200 day moving average of $286.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). Broadcom had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.98 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $2.65 per share. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

