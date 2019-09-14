Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,468. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. Broadwind Energy has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $30.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $41.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Broadwind Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 159,647 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 139.4% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 192,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

