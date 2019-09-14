Brokerages Anticipate AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AFLAC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.03. AFLAC reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AFLAC.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFL. Barclays reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.07.

In related news, insider James Todd Daniels sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $294,144.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,950.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 4,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $254,082.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,280 shares of company stock worth $757,628 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 21.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 797,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,493,000 after buying an additional 138,166 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 167,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 49,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFLAC stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.77. 3,199,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,481,559. AFLAC has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AFLAC (AFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.