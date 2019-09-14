Brokerages Anticipate Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $730.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report sales of $730.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $737.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $720.41 million. Kansas City Southern reported sales of $699.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

KSU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen set a $136.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cascend Securities lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

Shares of KSU traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.09. The stock had a trading volume of 929,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.06 and its 200 day moving average is $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $312,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Adam J. Godderz sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $173,930.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,378. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 18.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 81.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kansas City Southern (KSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.