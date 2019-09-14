Brokerages Anticipate Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) will announce sales of $4.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.70 billion. Kimberly Clark posted sales of $4.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full-year sales of $18.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.42 billion to $18.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.69 billion to $18.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kimberly Clark.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Sunday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.20.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,682. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly Clark has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $143.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $546,833.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,351. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $3,788,861.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,483 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,471,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 6,220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,990 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 13,250.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,072,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,397 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,395,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,325,000 after purchasing an additional 818,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,064,000 after purchasing an additional 803,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

